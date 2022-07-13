Commodities

China 2022 summer grain output rose 1% from last year - stats bureau

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's summer grain output in 2022 rose 1.0% from the previous year to 147.39 million tonnes, said the country's statistics bureau on Thursday.

China's wheat crop output also rose 1.0% to 135.76 million tonnes in 2022, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

