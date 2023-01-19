China 2022 low-sulphur marine fuel exports fall 6.2% from previous year

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of low-sulphur marine fuels in 2022 fell 6.2% from the previous year, in line with lower ship refuelling demand across main global bunkering ports.
Exports of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), which has a maximum sulphur content of 0.5% to comply with emission rules set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), were at 18.05 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.
That compares with 19.19 million tonnes in 2021, when China's refiners ramped up production capacity on ambition to become a regional hub for supplies of ship fuel, also known as bunker fuel.
Analysts from the Longzhong consultancy expected China's LSFO output to have been 15.10 million tonnes in 2022, up 32.5% from 2021.
China's COVID lockdowns in 2022 weighed on its economic growth, though its recent reopening measures could help to lift shipping and transport demand.
"It's possible that Chinese demand for marine fuels will rebound in 2023 as the economy begins to recover," said Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and chief executive officer of consultancy Container xChange.
"Container shipping is a key industry for China, so any uptick in activity would be likely to drive up demand for bunkering services."
A decline in China's annual exports, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, was in line with lower sales volumes at other top bunkering hubs.
Bunker sales at Singapore fell 4.3% to 47.9 million tonnes in 2022, while volumes at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah eased 1.5% to about 7.7 million tonnes, on slower economic activity.
China's December VLSFO exports were at 1.1 million tonnes, down 12.9% year-on-year.
Meanwhile, total fuel oil imports in December surged to 1.8 million tonnes. The increase was led by imports into bonded storage, which includes both high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, at 1.4 million tonnes.
The table shows China's fuel oil imports and exports in metric tonnes. The exports section largely captures China's low-sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.
Exports
Bonded storage trade
y/y % change
January
2,329,677
40.0
February
1,314,684
-3.8
March
1,418,758
-15.5
April
1,217,794
-35.7
May
1,404,540
-9.4
June
1,408,737
-15.0
July
1,595,021
-9.7
August
1,935,335
21.6
September
1,897,549
30.5
October
1,167,975
-21.4
November
1,226,393
-92.4
December
1,131,460
-12.9
Imports
Ordinary trade
Bonded storage trade
Total
y/y % change
January
202,456
620,707
823,163
7.2
February
317,825
547,894
865,720
-11.1
March
415,471
560,420
975,892
4.2
April
360,049
346,856
706,906
-20.4
May
531,450
500,452
1,031,902
-2.6
June
191,636
636,042
827,678
-17.0
July
432,050
307,723
739,773
-45.9
August
270,204
397,760
667,964
-64.2
September
457,774
559,462
1,017,236
-9.6
October
404,062
950,506
1,354,568
28.6
November
387,573
1,078,150
1,465,723
-11.4
December
366,180
1,389,723
1,755,902
84.8
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Robert Birsel)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.