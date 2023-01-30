China 2022 lithium production jumps on strong demand, soaring prices

Recasts, adds details

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's lithium production expanded strongly in 2022, an industry association said, buoyed by strong demand from the new energy sector and soaring prices.

China produced 395,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate last year, up 32.5% on-year, according to China's Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Its output of lithium hydroxide climbed 29.5% to 246,400 tonnes last year.

Both lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide are mainly used in battery making for electric vehicles (EV).

The world's largest and fast-growing EVs market saw its sales surge 93.4% last year to 6.89 million units, while production rose 97.5% to 7.22 million units, according to data from China Passenger Car Association.

The bullish demand combined with constrained supply has boosted lithium prices.

Spot prices for lithium carbonate hit an all-time high last November at 597,500 yuan ($88,477.88) a tonne, as assessed by Fastmarkets MB-LI-0036, up 202.5% from 197,500 yuan around the same time a year ago.

The prices were last assessed at 477,500 yuan on Jan. 19, reflecting softened sentiment ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday when spot demand was typically weak, also amid the expectation of a loosening supply deficit in the coming years as production continues to ramp up.

($1 = 6.7531 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.