China 2022/23 soybean imports seen at record-high 100 mln T -USDA attache

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:

"Rising feed demand coupled with limited availability and higher prices for protein-rich substitutes is expected to increase China’s soybean imports to a record forecast 100 million metric tons (MMT) in Marketing Year (MY) 2022/23. Estimated soybean imports for MY 2021/22 are reduced to 95 MMT from the previous Post estimate on continuing weak demand in the swine and poultry sectors and announced plans to auction state reserves. Oilseed production is forecast to increase slightly to 62.4 MMT in MY 22/23 on strong domestic prices and government incentives."

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/3tjHnMt

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.