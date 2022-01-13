China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies.

China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of Customs, down from 9.91 million tonnes in 2020.

Imports in December were 654,000 tonnes, the data showed.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

