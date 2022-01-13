US Markets

China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies.

China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of Customs, down from 9.91 million tonnes in 2020.

Imports in December were 654,000 tonnes, the data showed.

