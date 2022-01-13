China 2021 iron ore imports at 1.12 billion tonnes, down from record

US Markets

China's iron ore imports dropped in 2021, down 4.3% from the previous year's record annual high, as steel production curbs imposed to combat pollution dented demand and pulled prices of the key steelmaking material off historical highs.

The world's top iron ore consumer brought in 1.12 billion tonnes of iron ore last year, compared with 1.17 billion tonnes imported in 2020, data from the General Administration showed on Friday.

For December, China imported 86.07 million tonnes of the raw material, down 18% from November, the data showed.

