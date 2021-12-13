Commodities

China 2021 cotton output down 3% at 5.73 mln tonnes - stats bureau

Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's 2021 cotton output fell 3% to 5.73 million tonnes, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

Planted acreage for the fibre fell by 4.4% to 3.03 million hectares but yields increased slightly during the period.

