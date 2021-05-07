China 2021 corn output seen up 4.3% y/y at 272 mln tonnes -govt think tank

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China's 2021 corn output was seen up 4.3% from the previous year at 272 million tonnes, a government think tank said on Friday.

China's soybean output in the new year was seen at 18.4 million tonnes, down 6.1% from a year ago, China National Grain & Oils Information Center said in a statement published on its official WeChat account.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)

