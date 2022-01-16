China 2021 aluminium output rises to annual record high

Adds industry background, details throughout

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's annual aluminium output rose 4.8% from the previous year to a record in 2021, official data showed on Monday, reaching 38.5 million tonnes despite curbs on energy consumption at factories imposed to meet climate goals throughout the year.

Primary aluminium output for December was 3.11 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, slightly up from 3.10 million tonnes in November and 4% lower year-on-year.

On a daily basis, the December output worked out to about 100,300 tonnes a day versus about 103,300 tonnes in November - the lowest daily rate since July 2020, according to Reuters' calculations.

Energy-intensive aluminium production in some Chinese regions was cut last year due to government efforts to curb power consumption amid a supply crunch.

Meanwhile, output of 10 non-ferrous metals, including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel, was 5.47 million tonnes in December, the statistics bureau said, up from 5.35 million tonnes in November, but down 3.8% year-on-year.

Annual production of the 10 nonferrous metals for 2021 was at 64.54 million tonnes, also a new record high and up 5.4% from 61.68 million tonnes in the previous year.

The other metals in the group are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

