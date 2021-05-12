Commodities

China 2021/22 corn output seen at 271.81 mln tonnes - agriculture ministry

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China's 2021/22 corn output was seen at 271.81 million tonnes, up 4.3% from the previous year, the country's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Corn planting acreage in the 2021/22 year was seen up 3.4% from the previous year, at 42.67 million hectares, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a report.

China's corn 2021/22 imports were forecast at 20 million tonnes, down from 22 million tonnes in 2020/21 year, according to the official report.

