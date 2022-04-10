China 10-year treasury bond yield falls below U.S. counterpart

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Yield on a most-traded contract of China's 10-year government bond fell below U.S. 10-year Treasury for the first time since 2010 on Monday, according to Refinitiv data.

