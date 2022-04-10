China 10-year treasury bond yield falls below U.S. counterpart

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Yield on a most-traded contract of China's 10-year government bond CN10YT=RR, CN220003=CFXS fell below U.S. 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR for the first time since 2010 on Monday, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)

