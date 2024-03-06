News & Insights

China 10-year government bond yield falls to 22-year low

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 06, 2024 — 01:06 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Chinese government bonds yields declined on Wednesday with the 10-year yield falling to a 22-year low on expectations that authorities will keep monetary conditions easy as they aim to revive domestic consumption and the economy.

The 10-year government bond yield CN230026= fell to 2.301%, the lowest since April 2002, before coming back up slightly to 2.31%. The yield has fallen 25 basis points since the end of January.

The 30-year government bond yield CN230023= fell to a record low of 2.4375%, according to brokers' quotes from platform Dealing Matrix.

Yields have fallen steadily after China's benchmark lending rates were cut sharply last month.

At its annual National People's Congress (NPC), which started on Tuesday, China announced a 2024 economic growth target of around 5%, a tight fiscal deficit target of 3% of GDP and plans to keep fiscal policy "pro-active".

