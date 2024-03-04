News & Insights

China $7 bln fund set up by insurers ready to invest in stocks

March 04, 2024 — 09:25 pm EST

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - A 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) fund jointly set up by China Life Insurance Co 601628.SS and New China Life Insurance Co 601336.SS is ready to start investing in China's stock market, according to registration record and state media.

The private securities fund will mainly invest in liquid, big-cap stocks and is the start of a pilot scheme to guide insurance money into the stock market, the official Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

China's financial regulators have repeatedly vowed to guide long-term capital into shares, part of efforts to revive a flagging stock market.

The new fund was set up on Feb. 29 and registered at the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) on March 1, according to official records.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 has rebounded from five-year lows hit last month as securities regulators took a series of steps to revive confidence, including a crackdown on computer-driven quant funds.

In a sign of recovering sentiment, China's first batch of 10 exchange-traded funds tracking the CSI A50 Index .CSI930050 raised more than 16 billion yuan from investors, with several products hitting the 2-billion-yuan target.

Chinese ETFs have attracted roughly 330 billion yuan of money inflows so far this year, the Securities Times reported.

