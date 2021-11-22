Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Chimerix's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Chimerix had debt of US$14.0m, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$122.6m in cash, so it actually has US$108.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Chimerix's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CMRX Debt to Equity History November 22nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Chimerix had liabilities of US$26.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.53m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$122.6m in cash and US$53.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$93.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Chimerix has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Chimerix has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chimerix's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Chimerix had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 72%, to US$3.1m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Chimerix?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Chimerix had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$75m and booked a US$145m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$108.6m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Chimerix that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.