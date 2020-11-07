Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

It's been a pretty great week for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shareholders, with its shares surging 15% to US$3.08 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Chimerix beat revenue forecasts by a solid 11%, hitting US$1.6m. Statutory losses also increased, with a per-share loss of US$0.18, slightly larger than what the analysts wereexpecting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:CMRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Chimerix from two analysts is for revenues of US$16.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 50% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$0.67. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20.0m and losses of US$0.62 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The analysts lifted their price target 25% to US$5.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Chimerix's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Chimerix's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 50% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Chimerix to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Chimerix's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Chimerix. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Chimerix (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.