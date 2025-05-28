CHIMERIX Earnings Preview: Recent $CMRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHIMERIX ($CMRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CMRX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CHIMERIX Insider Trading Activity

CHIMERIX insiders have traded $CMRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL T. ANDRIOLE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,720 shares for an estimated $42,918 .

. MICHELLE LASPALUTO (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,275 shares for an estimated $14,367 .

. ALLEN S. MELEMED (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 3,065 shares for an estimated $13,798

DAVID JAKEMAN (VP OF FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $12,829 .

. MICHAEL ALBERT ALRUTZ (SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $7,226

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHIMERIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of CHIMERIX stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.