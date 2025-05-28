CHIMERIX Earnings Preview: Recent $CMRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHIMERIX ($CMRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CMRX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CHIMERIX Insider Trading Activity
CHIMERIX insiders have traded $CMRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL T. ANDRIOLE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,720 shares for an estimated $42,918.
- MICHELLE LASPALUTO (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,275 shares for an estimated $14,367.
- ALLEN S. MELEMED (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 3,065 shares for an estimated $13,798
- DAVID JAKEMAN (VP OF FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $12,829.
- MICHAEL ALBERT ALRUTZ (SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $7,226
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CHIMERIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of CHIMERIX stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 8,800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,888,000
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,927,238 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,420,795
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC added 3,917,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,337,184
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,701,006 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,495,561
- KRYGER CAPITAL LTD added 3,502,692 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,807,908
- GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC added 3,354,327 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,545,322
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,050,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,955,500
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.