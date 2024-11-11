Chimerix announces updates Phase 2 data at 2024 SNO meeting

Chimerix (CMRX) announced upcoming presentations at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology, SNO, Annual Meeting, which will be held in Houston, TX from November 21 – 24, 2024. “We are excited to provide an updated assessment of objective response to dordaviprone previously reported in the blinded independent central review cohort1 in recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma using Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology 2.02, the most recently established criteria for this disease. This analysis demonstrates an overall response rate of 28.0%, a median time to response of 4.6 months plus a median duration of response of 10.4 months,” said Allen Melemed, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Chimerix. We expect to include the updated RANO 2.0 results in our planned upcoming New Drug Application to Australian regulators.”

