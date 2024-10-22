Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. Announces $5 Million Share Offer

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. is offering up to 625 million shares and the same number of options to raise up to $5 million, with shares priced at $0.008 each. This move includes a significant contribution from Executive Chairman Paul Hopper, highlighting the company’s commitment to growth. Investors should note the speculative nature of this offer.

