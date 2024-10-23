Chimeric Therapeutics Lists New Shares on ASX

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. has announced the issuance of nearly 70 million fully paid ordinary shares for quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially attracting interest from investors tracking biotech stocks in the market.

