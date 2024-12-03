Chimeric Therapeutics Gains Shareholder Approval for Growth

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. has announced that all resolutions presented at their Extraordinary General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions included approvals for issuing placement shares and options, which could influence the company’s strategic growth and financial positioning. Investors and market watchers may find these developments significant as they could impact the company’s stock performance.

