News & Insights

Stocks

Chimeric Therapeutics Appoints New CEO Amid Growth

November 11, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics, a leading Australian cell therapy company, has appointed Dr. Rebecca McQualter as its new CEO, signaling a strategic move to advance its innovative cancer therapies. The company’s robust portfolio includes pioneering CAR T and NK cell therapies, currently in various stages of clinical trials, promising breakthroughs in oncology. Investors and market watchers should note Chimeric’s potential impact on the biotech sector as it continues to develop groundbreaking treatments.

For further insights into AU:CHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.