Chimeric Therapeutics Announces Capital Raise and Updates

October 24, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics, a leader in cell therapy, has announced a $5 million capital raise and will host an investor webinar led by COO Dr. Rebecca McQualter to provide updates. The company is advancing its diversified portfolio of innovative cell therapies, including CAR T and NK cell therapies, which are in various stages of clinical trials targeting cancers. This strategic move and the ongoing trials highlight Chimeric’s dedication to pioneering breakthroughs in cancer treatment.

