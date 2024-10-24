Chimeric Therapeutics Announces Capital Raise and Updates

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics, a leader in cell therapy, has announced a $5 million capital raise and will host an investor webinar led by COO Dr. Rebecca McQualter to provide updates. The company is advancing its diversified portfolio of innovative cell therapies, including CAR T and NK cell therapies, which are in various stages of clinical trials targeting cancers. This strategic move and the ongoing trials highlight Chimeric’s dedication to pioneering breakthroughs in cancer treatment.

For further insights into AU:CHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.