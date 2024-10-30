Chimeric Therapeutics Advances Cancer Trials and Secures Funding

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics made significant strides in its cell therapy programs, enrolling the first patient in its CHM CDH17 Phase 1/2 trial targeting colorectal and other cancers. The company is also collaborating with partners to expand patient access and manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, Chimeric secured $5 million in capital commitments, signaling strong investor confidence.

