Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are up about 1.9%.
Also see: FTA Videos
Institutional Holders of CP
WCC Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.