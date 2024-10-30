Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $23.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.52% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CIM.PRA was trading at a 4.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 26.43% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are up about 1.9%.

