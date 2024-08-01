Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $22.61 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.54% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CIM.PRA was trading at a 4.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 29.49% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently down about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 3.3%.

