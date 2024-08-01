Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently down about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 3.3%.
