Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are up about 1.4%.
