Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $21.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CIM.PRA was trading at a 10.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.94% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 0.6%.

