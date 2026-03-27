Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 10% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.28% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CIM.PRA was trading at a 19.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.20% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 2.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.