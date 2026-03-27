Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 10% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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In Friday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 2.1%.
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