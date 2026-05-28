Markets
CIM.PRA

Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

May 28, 2026 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/1/26, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of CIM.PRA's recent share price of $22.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.22%, so look for shares of CIM.PRA to trade 2.22% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRA shares open for trading on 6/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.85%, which compares to an average yield of 8.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CIM.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) makes up 4.68% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CIM).

In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CIM.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Channel-> Dividend Financial Stocks-> Historical PE Ratio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CIM.PRA
CIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.