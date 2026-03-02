Chimera Investment's Series D Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 10%

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: TRXC Options Chain
SLB Next Dividend Date
INSE shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.