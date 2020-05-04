Chimera Investment's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $17.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.58% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRD was trading at a 30.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 25.81% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 0.6%.

