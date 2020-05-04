Markets
CIM.PRD

Chimera Investment's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $17.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.58% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRD was trading at a 30.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 25.81% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CIM.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 0.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIM.PRD CIM

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular