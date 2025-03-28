Chimera Investment's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRD shares, versus CIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are down about 2.5%.
