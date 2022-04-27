Chimera Investment's Series D Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $23.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRD was trading at a 5.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.14% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRD shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are up about 1%.

