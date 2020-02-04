Chimera Investment's Series D Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.11% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRD was trading at a 7.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.13% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRD shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 0.2%.

