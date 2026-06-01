Chimera Investment's Series D Preferred Stock Crosses Above 10% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.
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Further CIM.PRD Research:
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