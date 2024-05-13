Chimera Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.92% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CIM.PRC was trading at a 13.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.06% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 6.1%.

