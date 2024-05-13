News & Insights

CIM.PRC

Chimera Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

May 13, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.92% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRC was trading at a 13.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.06% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CIM.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 6.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
