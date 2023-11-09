Chimera Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $17.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.39% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRC was trading at a 28.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.37% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 2.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.