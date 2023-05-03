Chimera Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $18.45 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.95% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRC was trading at a 25.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.35% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRC shares, versus CIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are up about 2%.
Also see: Holdings Channel
HSIC Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSCS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.