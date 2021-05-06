Chimera Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRB was trading at a 0.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.81% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 0.9%.

