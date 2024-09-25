Chimera Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8444), with shares changing hands as low as $24.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CIM.PRB was trading at a 0.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 24.68% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRB shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 0.7%.

