Chimera Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.438), with shares changing hands as low as $23.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CIM.PRB was trading at a 1.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.38% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are down about 0.5%.

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Further CIM.PRB Research:

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