Chimera Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are down about 0.5%.
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Further CIM.PRB Research:
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