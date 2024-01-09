Chimera Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $23.53 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRB was trading at a 5.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.92% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRB shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are down about 0.5%.

