Chimera Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 10% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $19.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRB was trading at a 19.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.99% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are up about 0.3%.
