Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRA was trading at a 7.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 46.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 1%.

