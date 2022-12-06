Markets
CIM.PRA

Chimera Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 10%

December 06, 2022 — 02:07 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $19.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.77% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRA was trading at a 18.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are down about 2.9%.

