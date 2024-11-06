Chimera Investment Welcomes Cynthia Walsh to Board

Chimera Investment ( (CIM) ) has provided an announcement.

Chimera Investment Corporation has elected Cynthia B. Walsh, an industry veteran with over 37 years in finance, to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2024. With her extensive experience as President of Walsh Advisors and roles at National Bond and Trust and Bank of America, Walsh brings valuable expertise in capital allocation and investment strategy. Her appointment underscores Chimera’s commitment to enhancing corporate governance through diverse and seasoned leadership, promising fresh insights for its real estate investment strategies.

