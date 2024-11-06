News & Insights

Stocks

Chimera Investment Welcomes Cynthia Walsh to Board

November 06, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chimera Investment ( (CIM) ) has provided an announcement.

Chimera Investment Corporation has elected Cynthia B. Walsh, an industry veteran with over 37 years in finance, to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2024. With her extensive experience as President of Walsh Advisors and roles at National Bond and Trust and Bank of America, Walsh brings valuable expertise in capital allocation and investment strategy. Her appointment underscores Chimera’s commitment to enhancing corporate governance through diverse and seasoned leadership, promising fresh insights for its real estate investment strategies.

For detailed information about CIM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.