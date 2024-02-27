News & Insights

Markets
CIM.PRD

Chimera Investment Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

February 27, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 2/29/24, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 4/1/24. As a percentage of CIM.PRD's recent share price of $24.21, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of CIM.PRD to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRD shares open for trading on 2/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.28%, which compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRD shares, versus CIM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CIM.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 SGA Dividend History
 GBT Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FUTU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIM.PRD
CIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.