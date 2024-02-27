Chimera Investment Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: SGA Dividend History
GBT Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FUTU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.