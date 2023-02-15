Chimera Investment Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Feb. 15, 2023, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.chimerareit.com

To listen to the call, dial (866) 604-1613 (US) or 201-689-7810.

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853 (US) or (201) 612-7415 (International), Conference ID 13733059.

