Chimera Investment Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 17 , 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html

To listen to the call, dial (866) 342-8591 (US) or (203) 518-9713 (International), Conference ID CIMQ421.

For a replay call, dial (800) 695-1564 (US) or (402) 530-9025 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.