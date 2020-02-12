Markets
CIM

Chimera Investment Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Feb. 12, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.chimerareit.com/investors/events/events-and-presentations/events-calendar

To listen to the call, dial (866) 643-4456 (US) or (703) 546-4241 (International), Conference ID 3650149.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID 3650149.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular